COVID-19: Restrictions In Parts of Rwanda Into Lockdown Lifted

The Ministry of Local Government(Minaloc) has announced lift from total COVID-19 lockdown of several cells of the country where movements were restricted to control the spread of the pandemic.

According to the communique, effective August 17, COVID-19 lockdown will be lifted for three villages of Tetero cell in Muhima sector, Nyarugenge district- city of Kigali, namely: Indamutsa, Intiganda and Tetero.

The same applies to Ruhunga cell in Kibirizi sector and Kigeme cell of Gasaka sector of Nyamagabe district. However, Gakoma village in Gasaka will remain in total lockdown.

Gakome village hosts the Burundian refugees.

“Gakoma village will stay at home until the time health assessment will prove that there are no more COVID-19 pandemic,” reads the communique.

In Nyamasheke district neighboring with Rusizi district where movements are allowed only within the district, Munuga, Gitwe, Butare and Jarama cells in Gihombo sector saw the total lockdown lifted.

“Those in villages that are still in locldown are requested to respect the instructions meant to prevent COVID-19 spread,” the communique signed by Minister of Local Government Prof. Anastase Shyaka reads.

Until August 16, Rwanda had registered 2437 COVID-19 cases, 1648 recoveries, and 797 active cases.

The cabinet on Friday, August 14 postponed the earlier suggested date of reopening schools in September to conduct more health assesments and allow preparations that will help fight COVID-19 in schools.

Numbers of new cases are still high in high-risk categories, especially in Kigali and Rusizi district.