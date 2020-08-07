COVID-19: Rubavu Registers Biggest Number From Returning Residents

Rwanda has confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total confirmed cases to 2,128.

The cases of August 7 include 12 from Rubavu who are “returning residents isolated upon arrival,” according to the update of the Ministry of health.

Rubavu in Western Province is on the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC).

The other 4 cases were found in Kigali and one case, in Rulindo district, Northern Province.

The country on Friday also registered 39 recoveries, bringing the total recoveries to 1297 against 826 active cases.

Five COVID-19 deaths were registered since the spread of the pandemic on March 14, 2020.

Rwanda is looking forward to reopening schools. It is not very clear when this would happen because last week, the Minister of Health Dr. Daniel Ngamije said it would be too early at a time the country was still registering 40 cases in a day.

Members of Parliament had also expressed a similar concern that it was too early. Cases go reducing ever since, but safety could still be a challenge in school.