COVID-19 Rwanda: 12th Victim, 200 New Cases On a Single Day

A 71-year-old Rwandan became the 12th victim of COVID-19 in Rwanda on Sunday, a day which also recorded the highest number of new cases since COVID-19 outbreak was declared on March 14.

“Condolences to the family of a 71 year old Rwandan who passed away,” wrote the Ministry of health on Sunday.

The month of August has so far recorded 7 victims out of 12 and it has recorded the biggest number of cases compared to the last four months.

On Sunday alone, the country recorded 200 new cases and the capital Kigali and Rusizi district in the Western Province continued to be the most affected.

Kigali recorded 164 new cases from the mass testing of two markets that were closed for a week effective August 17 when it was evident that they were accelerating the spread of the virus.

Rusizi recorded 29 new cases from testing in high-risk group while Rubavu and Huye reported 5 and 2 cases respectively.

Currently, the total number of cases has increased to 3,089 while the active cases have surged to 1,322.

Recoveries are now 1,755 including one person who recovered on Sunday.

Several people speculate that with these numbers, another total COVID-19 lockdown is looming.