COVID-19 Rwanda: 53 Recoveries Confirmed Against 7 New Cases

Rwanda has registered another big number of COVID-19 recoveries which is nearly eight times the number of new confirmed cases.

According to the Ministry of health, 53 recoveries were registered on August 4th compared to 7 new registered cases of COVID-19.

Recoveries have now increased to 1,222 compared to 872 active cases out of a total 2,099 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which was first tested in Rwanda on March 14,2020.

Ever since, there has been 5 fatalities of COVID-19.

The government continues to call the general public to be vigilant: to keep social distance while in public, to wear the protective face mask and to wash hands very often.

The “Ntabarinjye”campaign suggests every citizen on Rwandan land to make sure that they neither be a source of spreading the virus nor catch it.

On August 1, Rwanda reopened the sky for commercial flights. There has never been reported any incident ever since.

Worldwide, 18,652,172 total cases have so far been registered and there has been 702,167 deaths.