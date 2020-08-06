COVID-19 Rwanda: New Cases On Decline

Rwanda on Wednesday, August 5, registered another decline in the number of new COVID-19 pandemic in a new trend that is promising.

The country registered five new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2104 and 15 recoveries which increased total recoveries to 1237.

From 69 new cases on July 29, the number of new cases has been declining. They were 7 on August 4 and 30 on August 3.

This also reduces the number of active cases now standing at 862.

Two key events that the public may particularly pay attention to, is the churches which were opened two weeks ago on several conditions.

Another is the reopening of commercial flights since August 1.

Rwanda aviation officials confirmed the country’s ability and determination to assure the safety of passengers.

Rwandair which is the national carrier and Qatar Airways are already in action, with the latter announcing three trips to Rwanda per week.

“Muraho, #Rwanda! We were delighted to resume services to #Kigali recently, operating three weekly flights to the land of a thousand hills,” Qatar Airways twitted on August 5.

Meanwhile, of the 5 new cases, 4 were registered in Kigali and 1, in Nyagatare – Eastern Province of Rwanda.

The general public is however advised to stay vigilant by avoiding unnecessarily movements, wearing the face masks, social distancing among others.