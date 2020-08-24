COVID-19: Rwanda Registers 2 Victims, 217 New Cases

On Monday, Rwanda registered two COVID-19 deaths, the first time to have two fatalities since March 14 when the country confirmed the first case.

This brought the total deaths to 14 with the latest two victims aged 64 and 70 years old respectively. The 12th victim on Sunday, August 23, was also a 71-year-old Rwandan.

“Condolences for the families of two Rwandans who passed away today,” writes the Ministry of Health.

August has been the worst month in the 5-month history of COVID-19 in Rwanda with a total of 9 victims.

New COVID-19 cases also continue to increase exponentially, with Kigali being the most affected, followed by the Western Province’s district of Rusizi.

On Monday, Kigali registered 202 cases from mass testing in Kigali markets. ON August 17, the markets, Nyabugogo and Nyarugenge were temporarily closed after they were found to be the source of wide spreads of the pandemic.

The closure was supposed to be lifted effective August 25, but the city of Kigali extended the closure by August 3o “as testing continues.”

In Rusizi, 10 new people tested COVID-19 positive from high-risk groups, while Rubavu had two cases.

Nyamasheke, Kamonyi and Nyanza districts had one case respectively.

The number of total confirmed cases has now increased to 3,306, including 1507 active cases.

Recoveries have increased to 1785 including 30 patients who recovered on Monday. The new trend suggests that active cases could soon outnumber the recoveries.