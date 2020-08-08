COVID-19: Rwanda Registers Sixth Death

Rwanda has registered the sixth death of COVID-19 since the pandemic outbreak on March 14,2020.

A victim is a man aged 51 years old from Kigali.

“Condolences to the family of a 51-year old man who passed away in Kigali,” wrote the Minister of Health in the daily update.

Rwanda registered the first case, a truck driver from Tanzania with a home in Kigali in May.

In another update, the country registered 6 new cases, bringing the total confirmed cases of 2134 people.

Three recoveries have been identified, bringing the total number to 1,300. Active cases are now 828.