Gasogi United Signs Burundian Golden Boot Iddy Museremu

Gasogi United FC has today announced the signing of the Burundian prolific striker Iddy Museremu from Le Messager de Ngozi

The 24-year old joins the club for an undisclosed fee and has signed a two-year deal.

Speaking about the move, Gasogi United boss Kakooza Nkuranga Charles said that what he expects from their new signing.

“He is a very good finisher with real quality. He will be a nightmare for defenders,” Kakooza a.k.a KNC said.

Iddy has established himself as one of the prolific goalscorers in the Burundian top flight over the last three seasons.

Last season, he smashed 19 goals to pick up the Burundian Golden Boot award as the league’s top goalscorer, inspiring Le Messager de Ngozi to the ligue title.

He becomes Gasogi’s fifth major signings after the arrival of Iradukunda Bertrand,Herve Beya, Mazimpaka Andre and Nzitonda Eric.