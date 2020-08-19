Ghanaian Footballer, Lover and Party-goers Put Into Quarantine After Violating COVID-19 Measures

During the weekend, the public looked at these photos and had mixed reactions. Some argued that they can’t be photos of partygoers during COVID-19 in Rwanda because there is no sign that the people are on any alert of a serious pandemic in the country.

Others said that wasn’t it involving a football star like striker Michel Sarpong and a famous football coach like Olivier Karekezi, they should have been arrested.

The fact is, photos were taken during the weekend as Michel Sarpong, a former Rayon Sports striker was joined by Kiyovu Sport manager Olivier Karekezi, several other footballers and their friends to celebrate the birthday of his lover known as Djazilla on Sunday, August 16.

Physical distancing, wearing face masks and other measures to fight against COVID-19 did not apply here.

On Wednesday, Rwanda Police spokesperson CP John Bosco Kabera said that they have arrested and sent 11 of the party-goers into quarantine and two others are still on the run.