Good Day As Rwanda Registers 86 COVID-19 Recoveries

Rwanda has registered one of the biggest numbers of COVID-19 recoveries with 86 patients being discharged on Tuesday.

This reduced the number of active cases to 686 and the total recoveries, 1478.

Meanwhile, 19 new COVID-19 cases were registered out of 5153 tests that were conducted on Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 2,171.

Of the identified cases, 10 are contacts of positive cases and tests in high-risk groups in Kigali, while 6 are returning residents isolated upon arrival in Rubavu.

There were 2 cases from Rusizi and one from Gicumbi district respectively.

Rwandans are awaiting the government’s decision in regard to reopening schools in September. Schools were closed in early March. There are still concerns that they may not open any time soon.

There were 20,421,550 COVID-19 cases and 742,418 COVID-19 deaths worldwide as of Tuesday.