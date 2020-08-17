How the Latest Mass Graves of Genocide Victims Were Discovered in Kigali

Paulin Rugwiro, the commissioner in charge of Genocide survivors’ wellbeing in Ibuka, the umbrella of Genocide survivors’ associations told Kigali Today, our sister website, that the search started after a tip of a young man who indicated that the Tutsi were killed and thrown in mass graves from a home of one Francois Simbizi.

Francois Simbizi died in jail where he was serving a life sentence after he was found guilty of Genocide crimes.

In his home, two mass graves were found with the remains of 100 victims of the Genocide against Tutsi since the start of the search – Saturday, August 15.

Rugwiro said, that besides the two mass graves, there could be a third one on which the property owners built a house.

“If we establish that the house was built on top of the mass grave, we will have no option but to clear it off,” Rugwiro said.