Mother Who Delivered in COVID-19 Treatment Centre Discharged

The Rugerero COVID-19 treatment centre in Rubavu district, Western Rwanda has discharged a mother who delivered her bouncing baby boy.

The mother delivered on July 17 while under treatment of COVID-19 and she was given due care.

Lt Col Dr William Kanyankore, Medical director of Gisenyi hospital where Rugerero is located confirmed the discharge of the mother to Kigali Today field reporter. He said both the mother and the child are testing COVID-19 negative.

According to medical officials, the child was born in very good condition.

“The child was born in very good condition. He is fine and mother doing very well,” Menelas Nkeshimana, in charge of COVID-19 Case management in Rwanda told KT Press then.