Mugiraneza Jean Baptiste Retires From International Football

Senior Amavubi midfielder Mugiraneza Jean Baptiste has announced his retirement from international football, ending his 14-year career with the national team.

The midfielder, affectionately known as Migi, made his international debut in 2006 and went on to make 68 appearances for Amavubi, featuring in some of the Rwanda’s most famous wins during his time.His final outing with national team was in 2018.

Speaking to Flash Fm, the former APR star said he will not be playing for Amavubi again.

Without shading more light on this, Migi said he will write to the federation about his decision to quit the national team.

“There are a few things I am not happy with about the national team. There are many young boys coming through the ranks, let’s give them the opportunity to play in the national team,” he said.

“The decision was not taken lightly, I had a good hard think about it. I did my best with the national team and I would rather end my national team career on a good note.”

Migi currently plays for KMC in the Tanzanian top flight, having previously played for AZAM FC,APR FC, Kiyovu SC and La Jeneusse among others.