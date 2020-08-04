PSF, Malta Chamber of Commerce Sign MOU to Promote Trade and Investment

The Private Sector Federation has penned down a new cooperative agreement with the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry to promote investments within the two countries.

The new agreement with the European nation, will facilitate all the leading activities aimed at promotion and development of commercial exchanges and economic co-operation between interested companies.

The MOU will also ensure constant exchange of information and publications in the economic field, with particular references to trade, economic cooperation, joint economic activities, general economic and business information, economic and commercial legislation.

The PSF Chief Executive Officer Stephen Ruzibiza hailed the arrangement saying that it will boost investment opportunities within the two countries.

The signing ceremony was graced and facilitated by Rwandan High Commissioner to United Kingdom Amb. Yamina Karitanyi and Amb. Ronald Micallef Ambassador-designate for Ethiopia and the African Union.

“Rwanda has a conducive investment environment for anyone to invest and we have quite enormous investment opportunities and I would encourage Malta investors to come and invest in Rwanda,” CEO Ruzibiza said.

He mentioned that the MOU will open for more agreements between individual companies from the two countries to be signed.

Malta is a southern European Country with vast opportunities and developed sectors like tourism, ICT, Transport, financial sector among others.

The two parties also agreed to exchange information concerning trade fairs and exhibitions organized in the regions of the parties and to give the necessary support to the Companies.

The Malta Chamber President observed that the next step should be the implementation of the agreement especially focusing on organizing virtual Business to Business meetings.

“We are ready to start the implementation and we shouldn’t be hindered by Covid19 because there is a lot of opportunities in our countries,”

Malta has a thriving industrial sector with over 200 foreign and some 400 locally-owned manufacturing companies. Products made in Malta are exported worldwide and comprise semiconductors, electronic components and sub-assemblies, pharmaceuticals and medicinals, rubber and plastics, fabricated metal products and machinery, software, garments, food products and others.