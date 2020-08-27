Relief Support to Private School Teachers From China With Love

The Chinese Embassy in Rwanda has donated Covid-19 recovery items to private school teachers in Gasabo district, Kigali City whose contracts were suspended or salaries cut following the closure of schools in March 2020.

The support includes food items and hygienic equipment worth Rwf22.6million. They were handed over to Regis Mudaheranwa, Executive Administrator of Gasabo district on 27th, August 2020.

“China and Rwanda are good friends, good brothers, and sisters. We have supported and helped each other over the past 49 years, since the establishment of our bilateral relations,” Xing Yuchun, Political Counselor of the Chinese embassy in Rwanda said.

“During the difficult period of Covid-19 in China, our Rwandan friends assisted us to the best of your capabilities and voiced your firm support for China. Now we are reciprocating the gesture and assisting to the best of our capability,” He said.

“Over the years, the Chinese Embassy in Rwanda has been supporting the social and economic development of Rwanda, and special attention is paid to education and local communities. We cooperate with Rwanda Central and local governments, non-governmental organizations such as Imbuto Foundation and Rwanda-China Alumni Organization to provide all necessary assistance to the teachers, students, women, youth and local communities, which demonstrates close ties and cooperation between our two peoples.” Yuchun said.

According to the Chinese embassy, the RCAO and Gasabo district chose and identified 300 families of vulnerable private teachers to benefit from 18.5 tons of donations.

“We hope nobody will be left behind at this critical moment,” Yuchun said.

“There is an old saying in China that, When people are united, mountains can be moved, let’s join hands to win this battle and build a community with a shared future.”

Barely a month after the country went into lockdown to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, some private school owners suspended teacher’s contracts or cut their salary citing a lack of funds.

Gasabo district officials said that they will do their level best, to make sure that the support goes to beneficiaries who merit it.