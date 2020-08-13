Rwanda: A New Medical School to Open with A- 60 Student Intake

A new private medical school from the Adventist University of Central Africa (AUCA), has opened registration for the first intake which will admit 60 students for the 2020/2021 academic year.

The start of this new school was announced by the Ministry of health.

“Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Ngamije and Patrick Ndimubanzi, Executive Secretary of Rwanda Human resource for health visited AUCA that is set to open at the university,” Ministry of health Tweeted.

“For its first academic year, AUCA will admit 60 medical boarding students.”

Standing at the foothills of Masoro, Gasabo district in the capital Kigali, The state-of-the-art medical School comes to bridge the gap in the country’s education sector, most especially in the medical courses.

In KT Press’ previous reports, the school management announced offering medical courses including Bachelors of Medicine and Surgery, Laboratory technology, and nursing, among others.

In August last year, the AUCA management announced that the medical school was expected to cost $ 16 million for the first phase of construction, but the whole project was expected to require much more.