Rwanda Records the Highest Number of New COVID-19 Cases In Single Day

Rwanda has on Saturday, registered 109 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest number of cases registered in one day and this brought the total confirmed cases to 2,889.

The other biggest numbers were 101 new cases on June 29 and August 16 with 101 cases respectively.

“Kigali:81 mass testing in Kigali markets, Rusizi:24 testing in high risk groups, Huye:3, Nyamasheke:1,” has summarised the Ministry of health in the daily update. Since last week, COVID-19 numbers surged following shortfalls in respecting COVID-19 measures in two markets of Nyabugogo and Nyarugenge in the capital Kigali. This triggered City of Kigali’s decision to close them for one week. Meanwhile, the new 109 cases have brought active cases to 1,124 while the recoveries increased to 1754 including 42 that recovered on Saturday, August 22.

In the world, COVID-19 cases kept increasing, with 23,286,311 total cases and 806,287 deaths.