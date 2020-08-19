Singer Davis D Explains what Makes His Songs Popular

Rwanda’s Wizkid, David Icyishaka commonly known on stage as Davis D unveils his secret of releasing popular hits loved by youth as one thing he has always dreamed of, worked for and invested too much time to perfect the style while in the studio.

Despite having spent few years in the industry, Davis D has mastered what really the audience wants when it comes to making music.

His style of music has made him a darling musician to music fans and local airwaves across the country.

According to the singer, he did not start doing music to only become an artiste but rather to become popular musician through his art and packaging of songs.

“As a child, I dreamt of making songs that get easily accepted by music fans and media. Doing so is not an easy job because it needs a clear mind, creativity in both penning down the song, production, danceable beats, lyrics and packaging the video which includes the dress code,” says Davis D.

He is famous already in the industry simply because of releasing songs that dominate air plays on both radio and television stations like Biryogo, Hennesy, Sweet Love, Go Down and Irekure.

Idolizing Nigerian pop star Wizkid real name Ayodeji Balogun, the singer has come out to master Wizkid’s way of dancing, lyrical antics and even his choice of attires when appearing in front of cameras while doing videos or interviews.

Although he seems to be new in the eyes of music fans, Davis D started doing music early 2010, where he managed to record songs like Kana Ka mabukwe, My Sweet and Wincaho but they did not yield much to introduce him onto music scene like Biryogo.

The singer is managed by his father Bukuru. Davis D attributes his music genes from both parents who were devoted musicians in ADEPR church.

“People get confused about my persona because of my music, but trust me, I was raised up in a God fearing home and I can’t just forget it. But my calling is music and that’s my sense of style. It is, the way it is,” says Davis D.

His latest song dubbed Micro, is one of the most listened to and danced among local summer songs currently enjoying local airwaves across the country despite controversy surrounding its lyrics.

Davis D is putting final touches on his maiden album slated to be launched when the mass gatherings ban is lifted or eased to allow concerts.