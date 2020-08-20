Singer Safi Madiba Divorces Wife

Former Urban Boyz lead vocalist Safi Niyibikora alias Madiba finally admits divorcing estranged wife Judith Niyonizera sighting irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation.

Early this year Safi travelled to Canada to be with wife Judith, but the couple indifferences escalated and resulted into Judith holding Safi’s passport.

According to the friend’s couple in Canada, after the scuffle Safi sought a refugee to a friend’s house and since then he has been figuring out how to start a new life on his own in a foreign country.

The ‘You Got It’ singer revealed that, he was aware of ongoing rumors about separation but he couldn’t address the issue as he was busy gathering himself together.

“It’s true I separated with my wife Judith due to trust issues and some unresolved differences that couldn’t allow us to stay together as a normal married couple. Now days I am focusing on my music career and soon am dropping new music,” says Safi.

Safi and Judith wedded in July 2017, in a guarded wedding ceremony which was attended by few invited guests especially those from close family and few trusted friends.

After getting married, Judith went back to Canada and rumors started hitting media that the two had separated secretly after Judith found out that Safi is still moving out with some of his old girlfriends including one called Parfine.

However, the two rubbished the rumors and threatened even to sue bloggers and tabloids that continued to “tarnish their image with fake news.”

Early this year when Safi travelled to Canada, he hoped to live a good life with wife Judith but instead things turned sour leading to the couple to call it quits after only three years in marriage.

Safi parted ways with Urban Boys in 2017, sighting need to pursue his solo career and he married in the same year a Rwandan-Canadian Judith Niyonizera.

The sensational music star boosts of songs like Igifunguzo, My hero, Good morning, Kontwari and many more featuring local and regional musicians like Harmonize including I love You which he released while in Canada.