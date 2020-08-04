Sponsored: It is Children’s Festival on StarTimes

As we enter into August, digital TV operator StarTimes prepared a feast of entertainment and education content to have kids of all ages busy during the whole month.

First, with the newly launched DreamWorks channel. Exclusive to StarTimes, DreamWorks is dedicated to kids and family entertainment.

Viewers will be taken on fantastical adventures as they come face to face with more dragons than anyone has ever imagined in Dragons: Race To The Edge; whilst over in Madagascar, the party continues with the world famous dancing lemur, in All Hail King Julien. They will join adrenaline-fueled snail, Turbo, in Turbo FAST; and follow the world’s favorite feline hero in The Adventures Of Puss In Boots.

StarTimes’ exclusive channel ST Kids will show Detective Tabby Cat fighting against all evil forces and convey to the kids the power of persistence and courage. Girls will love Modern Academy that tells the story of student running their school TV news station in 2030.

On CBeebies, the younger ones will see toy dinosaurs being brought to life to tell amazing stories thanks to Andy’s Dino ToyBox. The series also promotes exciting “staycation” activities, exploring local wildlife and discovering new things to do and learn. And the hit TV show Alphablocks, that helped a million children learn to read, will teach your kids how words work than the alphabet brought to life.

Nickelodeon will bring teens magic. Just Add Magic is telling the story of three girlfriends who by breaking a spell brought back an old enemy, a teenage boy who has been missing for 50 years. LEGO City Adventures is a rollercoaster ride of fun, humor and action make this a boundless series of silliness!

Toonami will please superhero fans with two animated series The Batman and Green Lantern where our heroes must face evil forces to keep peace and justice.

On August 15th, ST Movies Plus will air Stuart Little 2 in which Stuart and Snowbell set out across town to rescue a friend, bringing families lots of fun and laughter.

With Baby TV and Da Vinci, toddlers and older kids will be able to learn about the world while having fun.

StarTimes is also broadcasting learning channels Isango TV, Prime TV, BTN TV, RTV, TV10, TV1 to make sure children that are staying home can keep learning safely.

Vlady Terimbere, PR & Marketing Manager said: “We are very excited and kids will be too. They have plenty to watch this August with DreamWorks and other kids programs. And they will be able to learn as we have been working hard to provide local education solutions to every African family since the beginning of the outbreak. StarTimes is a family-oriented operator, we make sure that each member of the family can fully enjoy digital TV.”

StarTimes

StarTimes is the leading digital TV operator in Africa, serving 13 million DVB subscribers and 20 million OTT users in 30+ countries. StarTimes owns a 600+ channels’ content platform combining African local channels (75%) and international channels (25%, including Chinese channels 1.5%). The company’s vision is “To ensure that every African family can access, afford, watch and share the beauty of digital TV”.