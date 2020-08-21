The Ben Signs Rwf 42M Deal to Promote Tecno’s Camon 15

The Ben, real name Benjamin Mugisha aka Tiger B has signed a deal worth Rwf 42 Million to be a brand ambassador of Tecno camon 15.

The ‘Can’t Get Enough’ singer recently bragged about being Rwanda’s biggest brand and people thought it’s a hoax. But, he is slowly proving the point in millions.

While speaking to KT Press, The Ben revealed that he is ready to work with big corporate companies in the country as well as promoting the country’s well being through art.

“It’s a great deal to see such a big company trusting Rwanda’s artiste to promote its brand. My music speaks volumes to the world including my country and representing such a big brand to me is a real deal. This shows that art industry is on the right track,” says The Ben.

The Ben is one of the top selling musicians in the country. Though he has stayed abroad for a while, close friends say the singer seems to be considering staying in motherland for the sake of boosting his career status and Rwanda’s art industry.

The Ben is based in the USA but is currently in the country, working on new music projects to showcase in near future.

The singer recently rubbished rumors claiming he signed into Bruce Melodie’s record label and assured haters that he is too big to sign into a young artist’s record label like Bruce Melodie, whom he considers to be his prodigy musically.

Recently singer Bruce Melodie signed a Rwf 52 million deal with a beer company – Brok from Poland worth 52 million and this is the beginning according to news from showbiz corridors.