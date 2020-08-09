Two Deaths In A Row: Rwanda Registers 7th COVID-19 Death

Rwanda has registered the seventh COVID-19 victim, a-77-year-old man, the ministry of Health has said.

“Condolences to the family of a 77-year-old man who passed away in Kigali,” reads the communique from the Ministry.

It is a second victim this week-end f0llowing another 51 years old man also from Kigali who died yesterday.

Despite this fatality, other figures inspire hope that the country is making good progress in the fight against COVID-19.

The country confirmed 6 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 2140.

The number of recoveries is increasing with 46 patients who recovered on Sunday and thus bringing the total to 1346 recoveries.

The active cases that are being reviewed downward are now 787.

Rwanda confirmed the first case of COVID-19 on March 14, 2020, while the first fatality was reported on May 30. He was a 65-year-old driver who came from Tanzania to seek medication at home while in critical condition. He was laid to rest in Nyamirambo, Kigali on May 31.

The second victim, a 24-year-old policewoman, and the youngest so far, died on June 3, while the third was a 52-year-old RDF soldier who died on July 1.

The two contracted the virus while on peacekeeping missions abroad.

The fourth victim, July 11, was a 78-year-old man, while the fifth who died on July 18, was 88-year-old year old woman. She is so far the oldest victim Rwanda has registered.