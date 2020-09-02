85 Per Cent of Candidates Fail Teachers’ Recruitment Exam

The Rwanda EducationBoard(REB) is set to organize the second phase of teachers’ recruitment examination after 34,134 candidates failed to score the required the pass mark in the latest recruitment exams.

The exams were conducted from 14th to 17th, July 2020 and every candidate had to get at least 70% marks.

According to REB, 40,000 teachers sat for the exams countrywide,and only 5,866 teachers representing 14.66% scored 70% and above, while 34,134 equivalent to 85.3% teachers failed.

The teachers who passed joined 1300 on thewaiting list to be considered when schools reopen in the next academic year 2020/2021 that was sabotaged by the COVID-19 to a big extent.

Dr. Ireene Ndayambaje, Director General of REB said that the students who failed did not have what it takes.

“Having qualification papers and knowing what and how to deliver it to students are two different things. We want teachers who have academic papers but who also have skills to teach what they know,” he said.

REB has not yet set the date of the second phase of recruitment examinations but it said, the date is likely to be announced soon.

He added, “we need a big number of staff and for now, priority is to constitute a large database. This will allow quick replacement in case of maternity leave or any reason for teacher resignation such as retirement.”

According to REB, these teachers will be distributed in the nursery, primary, secondary, and technical and vocational (TEVT) schools depending on the positions and teaching subjects of teachers realized in classes.

The recruitment exercise was jointly conducted by REB, the City of Kigali, districts, the ministry of education, and the Ministry of Public Service and Labour.

Meanwhile, the date of the schools’ reopening remains unknown. But the government advises that schools should continue to prepare for the reopening by putting in place the required infrastructure to fight Covid-19.

As part of preparations, the country is building 22,500 new classrooms to make sure that during the education new normal, the ratio of students to teachers would be on acceptable standards.

The student-teacher ratio stands at 59:1 in Primary and 29:1 in Secondary or 46:1 average in both levels.