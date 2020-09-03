A-31 Year Old Man Dies of COVID-19 in Kigali

There has always been evidence that challenges the youth to understand that COVID-19 is as dangerous to the elderly as it is to the youth.

Rwanda registered 18 victims since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on March 14, 2020, and the latest, this Thursday, is a young man aged 31 from Kigali.

“Condolences to the family of 31-year-old man who passed away in Kigali,” wrote the Ministry of health while giving the daily update on Thursday, September 3.

So far the youngest victim of COVID-19 in Rwanda was a policewoman who contracted the virus while on a mission in South Sudan. The second victim of COVID-19, Police Constable Mbabazi Enid died on June 3 after being rushed to Rwanda for intensive care.

On Thursday, except this fatality, the figures were inspiring hope, with 37 new cases, the smallest number in the last three weeks.

This brought the total confirmed cases to 4255.

The recoveries, 92 on Thursday brought another hope since they changed the situation; recoveries increased to 2,163 and they have outnumbered active cases which are 2,074.