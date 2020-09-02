A Citizen From Rusizi District Becomes the 17th Victim of COVID-19

A citizen from Rusizi district, Western Rwanda has become the 17th victim of COVID-19 in the middle of the country’s intense fight against COVID-19.

“Condolences to the family of 71-year-old Rwandan who passed away in Rusizi,”reads part of the communique by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

The country entered a difficult period in the fight og COVID-19 since mid-August when new cases started surging, bringing the total number to 4,218 as of September 2.

Numbers were particularly increased by loosening in observing measures meant to fight against COVID-19 in Kigali, especially two markets of Nyarugenge and Nyabugogo. The city of Kigali was compelled to close them since August 17 when it became clear that they are spreading widely the pandemic.

Nyarugenge market will reopen tomorrow after the disinfection of the building and tracing the COVID-19 positive cases from traders and their contacts.

Nyabugogo market remains closed while transport between Kigali and provinces was prohibited.

On Wednesday, 76 new cases were reported, bringing the active cases to 2130. Recoveries increased to 2,071 including 27 patients that recovered on Wednesday.