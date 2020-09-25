Arsenal’s Aubameyang, Hector and Bernd Name Baby Gorillas at Kwita Izina 

Arsenal stars Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hector Bellerin and Bernd Leno were yesterday among people to name baby gorillas at the annual baby naming ceremony known as Kwita Izina.

Each year, conservation, business, sports and show biz icons from around the world join locals in Kinigi,Musanze, on the foothills of Volcanoes National Park to name baby gorillas as they celebrate the conservation of the endangered mountain gorillas.

This year’s celebration was held virtually due to coronavirus as 24 baby gorillas were named by staff who work in the gorilla’s natural habitat of Volcanoes National Park plus the Arsenal trio who were chosen as part of Visit Rwanda’s partnership with the Premier League outfit.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang named a 14-month-old baby gorilla Igitego, meaning ‘Goal’.

Leno also chose a football name as he named a 12-month-old gorilla Myugariro, meaning ‘Defender’ while while Bellerin named an 11-month-old Iriza, meaning ‘First Born’.

Previously, Arsenal legends Tony Adams, Lauren and Alex Scott have taken part in Kitwa Izina Ceremony.

In 2018,the Rwanda Development Board signed a Visit Rwanda partnership deal with Arsenal becoming the club’s official tourism partner and first ever sleeve sponsor.