AS Kigali Signs Defender Emery Bayisenge

AS Kigali has announced the signing of Emery Bayisenge on a season-long loan deal from Bangladesh’s outfit Saif Sporting Club.

Emery joined Saif Sporting Club from Morroco second-tier side Jeunesse Sportive d’El Massira in 2019 but he was forced to return home after the coronavirus outbreak.

Emery is an Isonga FC product and has previously played for APR FC.

Internationally, the defender has been with Amavubi since the U17s, frequently captaining the youth teams and is still a regular fixture in the national squad.

He becomes AS Kigali’s fourth summer signing as the club continues to strengthen the squad ahead of the next season.

Other summer arrivals include Muhadjiri Hakizimana ,Shaban ‘Tchabalala’ Hussein and Hassan Rugirayabo.