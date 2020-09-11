Covid-19: Skol Rwanda Assures Clients of Consumer Protection

Skol breweries, one of Rwanda’s favorite populace beer producers has encouraged its clients to consume its products and rest assured that this doesn’t contradict existing covid19 prevention measures if taken in the right places.

In an announcement released this Thursday the brewery was concerned over incidences of some local leaders misinterpreting existing covid-19 regulations on places where beers are served or sold such as restaurants and retail shops

Skol said that this was contradicting recent government directives (as published resolution of August 26, 2020, Rwanda development board and ministry of local government) which stipulated the right conditions under which alcoholic drinks can be served in the hospitality sector.

For example the guidelines said “Restaurants and hotels will only be allowed to serve alcohol to seated guests with an order of food, buying alcohol for consumption at home and displaying these contents in shops is allowed.

The same understanding was reaffirmed by RDB Chief Tourism Officer Belise Kariza who said “This is a rather new requirement and we expect Rwandans and foreigners to abide by it”

However Skol said in a statement that market evidence shows that some local leaders in some areas have misinterpreted these guidelines and assured its clients full support in case of a reported misunderstanding.

“We are ready to intervene and help out in case you (retailers) encounter any problem during sale of our products,” Skol said in a statement signed by its General Manager Ivan Wulffaert, encouraging its clients to contact the nearest company representative or call 0788381640 for further assistance.

In the meantime, Skol acknowledged the fact that bars remain closed as directed by the August Cabinet, and used the opportunity to ask consumers to abide by the Covid19 preventive measures in place.

With a market share of over 20% and an annual contribution of Rwf20 billion in government receipts, the company also provides indirect employment to over 3,500 bars and retail points, among others.