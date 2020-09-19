COVID-19: Two Dead as Number of Deaths Reaches 25

Two more people have been killed by the New Coronavirus in Rwanda, taking the number of deaths in the country to 25 since the virus was first detected in Rwanda in March this year.

A daily update by the Ministry of Health on Friday reported two more deaths, a 29-year old and an 80-year old, all residents of Kigali.

“Condolences to families of two Rwandans, 80-year-old and 29-year-old, who passed away in Kigali,” the Ministry said, while 18 new cases were reported, out of 1,549 tests, taking the total number of cases in Rwanda so far to 4,671.

It is the second time Rwanda has registered two COVID-19 deaths in a single day since August 24, 2020. The Ministry also reported 28 recoveries, taking total recoveries to 2,845, indicating a 61 percent recovery rate. Active patients on the other hand are 1,801.

Out of the new cases, nine patients were identified in Kigali, four in Nyamagabe, four in Rubavu and one in Bugesera district. So far 471,767 tests have been conducted since the first case was detected on March 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Local Government on Friday announced that Gakoma Village, Kigeme Cell in Gasaka Sector, in Nyamagabe District, which has been in lockdown due New Coronavirus since September 18, 2020, had it lifted.

Rwandans are urged to remain vigilant and adhere to government directives as the virus remains prevalent.

Globally, countries are seeing a spike in numbers as the dreaded second wave threatens to see the reintroduction of tough restrictions and lockdowns to contain the spread.

Coronavirus Cases crossed the 30 million mark this week, currently cases standing at 30,685,257 while deaths are closing in on one million at 955,694. Global recoveries were 22,327,232 by press time.