Emmanuel Adebayor’s Nephew Snubs Rayon After Warning Messages

Togolese striker Alex Harlley Nyarko has made U-turn on his Rayon Sport transfer after receiving messages on Twitter,telling him not to join the financially struggling club.

According to the club’s president, Sadate Munyakazi the striker told the club he is not prepared to join them after his Twitter account was flooded with messages warning him that he would not be paid if he joined Rayon Sports.

Speaking to FLASH FM, Sadate said “We were surprised to learn that many people sent messages on Twitter telling him he would not be paid, that we have no money.”

Harley, the nephew of international Togolese striker Emmanuel Adebayor, had already reached an agreement and signed a pre-contract with the club.

In June, Rayon announced the signing of Harley with a shot video posted on Twitter.

“Hey Rayon Sports fans, I am happy to sign for you. See you next season, let’s make history together.” Harley said in the video

Harley, 27, has previously featured in lower leagues in the United States,with spells at Las Vegas Lights, FC Santa Clarita, Atlanta Silverbacks, Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Georges Revolution FC.

Football in Rwanda has been on halt since the coronavirus outbreak in March,and most clubs are currently struggling to cope with the financial crisis caused by the pandemic.

Rayon Sports players have gone months without pay and has been banned to register new players over failure to pay their former coach Ivan Minaert.

Last week, the club reached an agreement with Minaert regarding his payment which means the ban could be lifted but they are still in another compensation battle with former coach André Cassa Mbungo and his assistant Alain Kirasa.

In June, Rayon president Sadate took to Twitter to ask for government assistance to help top-flight clubs pay wages for non-playing staff.