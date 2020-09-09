Ex-Beauty Queen Miss Vanessa On A Suicide Watch

Former beauty queen and Miss Rwanda 2015 1st runners up Raissa Vannessa Uwase was yesterday stopped by her sister and mother while trying to commit suicide according to her whatsapp status.

The model turned socialite has been going through hard times lately after being dumped by her loaded Congolese fiancée called Putin Kabalu and trying to do whatever it takes to win him back but all in vain.

Vanessa’s evening whatsapp status post shocked her friends and followers as she opened up about, how her mother and sister changed her decision to end her life.

“Ayo! Lowest point check! If it wasn’t for my mother and sister, I would’ve ended my life this afternoon. I’m tired and sooo sick! I can’t bare this anymore in this world. Again…if it wasn’t for my sister and my mother that I don’t want to make them suffer, I would be gone today cause I’m tired and I cannot bare it anymore!” she posted.

According to her close friends, Vannessa has tried anything to win back her fiancée back but it all fail on a deaf ear of Kabalu, leaving her depressed and heartbroken.

“Yeah, we are in state of fear that she could take her life anytime. I have been calling her mother and sister but they are not taking my calls including Vannessa herself since she is a close family friend to my wife and kids. She is totally messed up and she can’t accept that the relationship ended,”

Vannessa became more popular on social media especially on Instagram by fronting expensive gifts, trips and vacations with her money bag boyfriend Kabalu living a luxury life.

Kabalu Putin is known on Instagram as rich businessman having various business entities between Rwanda, DR Congo and Tanzania where he currently resides.

Before reaching on such a horrible decision of taking her life, it’s rumored that Vannessa travelled to Tanzania to mend the broken relationship but in her surprise, he found out when the fiancée has already moved on.

In late 2019, Kabalu threw a lavish birth day party to her then girlfriend Vannessa with special treats of expensive wines, liquor, Champagnes and sealed off the party putting a ring on her finger.

After the joyful moments, Vannessa went on live instagram to assure her followers that she is ready to become Kabalu’s wife in year 2020 after showing him to family.

This could be one of the reasons why she is so much depressed and wants to commit suicide.

Prior to hooking up with Kabalu, Vannessa was widely known for dating dancer and singer Olivis of Active crew, until they separated in a bitter way.