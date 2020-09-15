First Group of Ugandans Stranded in Rwanda Due To COVID-19 Repatriated

The first group of 100 Ugandans who were stranded in Rwanda since March due to the New Coronavirus measures which led to the closure of borders was repatriated on Tuesday via the Gatuna/Katuna Common border.

According to Anne Katusiime, the Charge d’Affairs at the Uganda High Commission in Kigali, 350 Ugandans will be repatriated in the course of the exercise over the next 3 days.

“The High Commission of the Republic of Uganda in Kigali, Rwanda has successfully repatriated 100 Ugandan nationals out of more than 350 who had been stranded in Rwanda due to the COVID-19 pandemic,”

“This is the first repatriation exercise to be undertaken by the High Commission in expected series of repatriations of 100 people every after 3 days,”

The Ugandan Embassy undertook the registration process and coordinated their return aboard four Volcano buses from Kigali through Gatuna/Katuna border bound to Kampala.

Boogere Issah, the Chairman of the Ugandan Association in Rwanda, thanked all Ugandans for the cooperation shown and the efforts to support fellow Ugandans during the lockdown period and urged them to continue with the spirit. He wished them a safe journey.

In her remarks, Katusiime lauded all Ugandans for the resilience and patience they have exhibited during this trying period and pledged to ensure that all Ugandan nationals in distress are repatriated home safely. She wished them a safe journey and urged them to abide by Ministry of Health guidelines.

The buses were flagged off from the official premises of the High Commission in Kacyiru at 9:00am and were escorted to Gatuna/ Katuna border by the High Commission officials.

The High Commission said the travellers will be received in Kampala by officials from Ministry of Health and will immediately proceed to quarantine centres in accordance with the regulations stipulated by the Ministry of Health.