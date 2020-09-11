President Kagame to Address AGRF Presidential Summit Today

Paul Kagame will today address participants at the closure of the virtual annual African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) which has been held in Kigali with over 10,000 participants online.

Kagame will at 4pm Central Africa Time (CAT) be followed by other Heads of State from South Africa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Ethiopia and Morocco alongside the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations and other global policymakers, the youth and investors in sustainable agriculture.

The 10th annual AGRF which kicked off officially on September 8, 2020 will end today after four days of insightful and dynamic panels, forums and publications in which President Kagame inspired youth to be the center of Africa’s agricultural transformation during a special youth session yesterday.

“The final day of the world’s premier forum for African agriculture will also see the 2020 winners of the Africa Food Prize (AFP) and GoGettaz Agripreneurship Prize announced,” AGRF communique said today.

The Africa Food Prize award recognizes extraordinary women, men, and institutions whose outstanding contributions to African agriculture are forging a new era of sustainable food security and economic opportunity that elevates all Africans.

The GoGettaz award aims to find Africa’s brightest young agrifood entrepreneurs, bringing technology, innovation, and passion to the agriculture and food industries.

The AGRF is the world’s premier forum for African agriculture, founded ten years ago by late former UN Secretary General, Koffi Annan, bringing together stakeholders in the agricultural landscape to take practical actions and share lessons that will move African agriculture forward.