Rapper Jay Polly to thrill East Africans in Dubai

Rapper Jay Polly is set to perform live in Dubai at Venom Deira club&lounge which is frequented mostly by East African people living in Dubai for business and pleasure in a show dubbed East African Night.

Jay Polly hit two birds with one stone, he initially travelled to Dubai to buy equipment for his new studio but along the way through his team based in Dubai secured him a gig to perform come Saturday 19th September.

This is going to be the first ever show of the rapper to perform live in front of music lovers ever since the pandemic outbreak. Recently before flying to Emirates, Jay Polly mesmerized many live on national television in one of many Iwacu music festival shows.

This is a good a source of earning extra cash for Jay Polly as back home the entertainment industry continues to be on lockdown to prevent the spread of covid-19 pandemic.

The show is organized by Royal al Emaral General Trading LLC, the same company which is helping out Jay Polly to buy strong and standard machines for a recording studio.

The revelers will be treated with a variety of music especially that from Rwanda, DR Congo, Burundi, Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

Venom Club&Lounge is situated in Deira, a Dubai neighborhood which hosts variety of people most of whom Rwandese, Congolese, Kenyans, Ugandans, Tanzanians and Burundian. It’s known for being a place for business brokers.

Jay Polly is expected to ship in the new materials for the recording studio anytime from now and before this year ends, it will have started production.