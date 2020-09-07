Rayon Sports Banned from Registering New Players After Failure to Pay Former Coach

Rayon Sports have been banned the Rwandan football federation from signing new players until they settle their dues to their former coach Ivan Jacky Minaert, it has been confirmed.

The Belgian, who parted ways with the club in June 2018 after less than three-months in charge, is yet to receive US$14,000 in compensation following his dismissal.

In June, Rwandan football federation (FERWAFA) set a 60-day deadline for Rayon Sports to settle their former employee’s pay but the club failed to meet the deadline.

It means the club will not be able to make signings nor register the players they have already signed this summer.

The ban does not prevent players from being released by the club.

Rayon Sports have reacted to the transfer ban by sending a letter to FERWAFA requesting a suspension of the ban, in the hope that the punishment will be delayed for a further two years.

The financially-troubled club is already in another compensation battle with former coach André Cassa Mbungo and his assistant Alain Kirasa who also said they would seek FERWAFA intervention.