Riderman to Re-open Ibisumizi Records When Entertainment Industry is back on its feet

It was once one of the leading music studios in Rwanda but Ibisumizi Recording Studio all of a sudden disappeared from the music scene as rapper Riderman seemingly put his focus on other things.

Now the studio is set to reopen its doors in the near future when the COVID-19 pandemic is contained to allow entertainment activities to resume, according to Riderman, real name Emery Gatsinzi.

The rapper had shifted the studio into his home, cutting out other artistes from using the facility to protect his home privacy, but now he says plans to re-open it to all musicians for recording sessions are materializing.

Ibisumizi records closed the doors to musicians apart from Riderman and close friends in 2013, after a series of raids by police whereby most of the time, the police said it got tipped off that producers and musicians were abusing drugs inside the studio, which forced the owner to shut it down.

In 2017, Riderman through media talked of bringing back the once popular recording studio but the plan didn’t go well as the rapper was busy pursuing other personal projects.

Last week, the rapper released a brand new song dubbed ‘Bonita Lewinsky’ produced from Ibisumizi Records and fans were in a rush to urge him to reopen the studio to fellow artists.

Being an artist who values his diehard fans, also known as Ibisumizi, the rapper promised to re-open it soon after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

“Am planning to re-open the studio to other artistes but of course it won’t be operating from my home and it will come with a new management to oversee its day to day operations including imposing strict rules on discipline especially to musicians recording from the studio. The studio will also be fully equipped with quality equipment producing music on international standards,” Riderman told KT Press.

The ‘Padre’ hit maker further acknowledged that the studio will open its doors when entertainment industry is back on its feet after the New Coronavirus pandemic subsides.

“I had to talk about it but the studio will start operating when the restrictions are eased and entertainment activities are back on track,” he added.

Riderman joined music industry in early 2006 and by 2010, he had saved some portion of money to open up a recording studio in Biryongo, Nyamirambo.

The studio quickly gained momentum and by 2012, most of the hit songs that rocked local airwaves by then were recorded from Ibisumizi records under the audio production of producer T-Brown.

Ibisumizi records is credited for introducing musicians like like M-Izzo, Amagi The Black, Queen Cha, Social Mula and many more to local music scene.

Riderman was the first hip hop artiste to open his own recording studio and among the industry he is still respected for his brick on development of local music.

Ever since Riderman launched music career in 2007, he has won juicy contracts worth millions, won various accolades and sold out concerts.

Riderman boasts of songs like Nta Mvura Indahita, Ziramoka, Inyuguti, Igicaniro, Inkuba and many more collabos including Nta Kibazo with Urban Boyz.