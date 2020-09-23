Rwanda: China Directs More Support Towards the Fight Against COVID-19

The support includes medical and equipment like ventilators, personal protective equipment including face masks and hand sanitizers.

“They indeed constitute huge support as they come to reinforce our existing stock. We are grateful,” said Zacharie Iyakaremye, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health adding that the support is the second of its kind.

Hudson Wang Jiaxin, in charge of Business and Development at the Embassy of China in Rwanda, said that his country is equally grateful for Rwanda’s compassion and everlasting attitude of a friend indeed, which will sustain the mutual support.

“Time has shown that indeed Rwandan people and Chinese people are friends, brothers, and esteemed partners; since we confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in China, this country(Rwanda) Rwanda showed us unparalleled cooperation. We shall never forget that.”

The official further said: “We were very thankful of how Rwanda put in place measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 and managed to ensure the safety of thousands of people, including the Chinese residents.”

Jiaxin recalled some historical background of the bilateral cooperation between both countries where President Paul Kagame visited China in 2017 and his Chinese counterpart reciprocated while visiting Rwanda the following year.

This cemented the bilateral relationship, which also justifies the continued mutual support in hardships like this period of COVID-19.

“We shall continue to provide whatever support possible to Rwanda until the COVID-19 vaccine will be available,” Jiaxin said.

IHS Group, a telecommunication company was also part of this support which include the mntioned equipment on top of Rwf 20 Million cash.

Lions Club also donated Personal Protective Equipment.

The fight against COVID-19 in Rwanda continues. From March 14 when the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed until the latest update of September 22, Rwanda confirmed 4,738 total COVID-19 cases.

Of them 2991 patients recovered while there are still 1,720 active cases. So far, the country conducted 479,010 COVID-19 tests.

In Rwanda, 27 patients died of COVID-19. The number largely include elderly people, but does not exclude cases of youth and the average age.