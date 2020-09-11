Rwanda Hesitant to Send a Beauty Queen for Miss Universe Contest

1000 Group Limited responsible for choosing a contestant to represent Rwanda in Miss Universe beauty pageant is still puzzled whether to send someone to attend the beauty competition given the horrible situation of Covid pandemic.

This comes following Miss Universe organization’s 5 days ultimatum given to Rwanda as a country to confirm whether it will be able to take part in Miss World beauty pageant.

According to 1000 group ltd director Alphonse Nsengiyumva, Miss Universe organizers gave 5 days to confirm whether the country will participate.

However, Nsengiyumva is still reluctant on the dates given the situation created by corona pandemic.

“We are still puzzled on meeting Miss Universe demands as we speak not because we don’t have someone to represent Rwanda, but because we fear to send out our representative and contracts COVID-19 in the process. We have that fear but as a country, we want to shine also on such global beauty platform,” Nsengiyumva told KT Press.

Miss Universe beauty contest normally attracts models representing their respective countries as reigning Miss. According to Nsengiyumva, it will not be necessary a one-way ticket for reigning Miss Rwanda Naomi Ishimwe to represent Rwanda, it will depend on various capabilities and the nominations are open to everyone.

Last year, Miss Shanita Munyana represented Rwanda in the Miss Universe contest and was one of the favorites to the crown although she didn’t win.

Last year, the 26-year-old South African Zozibin Tumbi was crowned as Miss Universe. She was the first in the history of the pageant to win with afro-textured hair, an acknowledgment of Black beauty on the international stage.

Rwanda is among 68 countries that have ticket for Miss Universe beauty pageant which has 68 years of existence.

A candidate must be aged between 20-30 years and must be a university graduate.

The winner will walk away with $ 1 Million and a house of her own in the middle of New York City, USA. The beauty pageant is slated to kick off early 2021 in USA.

Miss Universe was launched in 1952 by a fashion house called Pacific Mills. It is among the most celebrated beauty pageants like Miss World, Miss International and Miss Earth.