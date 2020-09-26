Rwanda: Public Transport Resumes Countrywide, Schools To Reopen Gradually

The cabinet meeting that was held at Village Urugwiro on September 26 has allowed schools to reopen gradually, put the COVID-19 curfew from 10 PM and allowed the public transport to reopen countrywide including in Rusizi.

Chaired by President Paul Kagame, the cabinet which also relaxed several other measures said that the resolutions that were taken earlier will remain as they are, but set some exceptions.

“Movements are prohibited from 10AM to 5PM,” the communique sent on social media this morning reads. Previously, the curfew was from 9PM to 5AM and the reduction of curfew hours means more working hours, especially for business community.

“Schools will resume with a gradual reopening in the coming weeks based on levels of education. A detailed reopening schedule and readiness assessment will be communicated by the Ministry of education.”

The communique further reads that public transport between Kigali and other provinces shall resume. This transport was closed on August 26 to reduce the impact of COVID-19.

The cabinet also decided that the “public transport to/from Rusizi shall resume”.

A bus from any other part of the country was not allowed in Rusizi since March 21. The district remained in isolation due to numerous COVID-19 cases that were recorded in the border district.

On September 11, private transport to/from Rusizi had resumed.

The cabinet further relaxed other measures in regard to weddings where it was decided that COVID-19 tests are no longer required for social gatherings including weddings with fewer than 30 guests.

However, the cabinet advised that the public should take advantage of COVID-19 tests as preventive measures.

Moreover, participants in meetings and conferences will not be required to bring proof of COVID-19. However, event organizers will have to stick to COVID-19 measures, including the rule of 30% venue capacity.

Bicycles are now allowed to resume the transport of people in permitted areas and in accordance with safety measures.

The cabinet made several appointments, with a long list in Rwanda’s diplomatic missions.

For example, Col. Joseph Rutabana was appointed was appointed to High Commission in Kampala – Uganda replacing Maj. Gen. Frank Mugambage.

Fidelis Mironko was appointed Ambassador of Rwanda to Ankara-Turkey.

Rutabana was Rwanda’s ambassador to the State of Israel until the new appointment.