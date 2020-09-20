Rwanda Records 22 New COVID-19 Cases

Today Rwanda concluded the last day of the third week of September with no coronavirus related death despite recording four Covid-19 deaths throughout the long week.

Today the ministry of health’s COVID-19 update showed that the country registered another 22 new Covid-19 infections with 14 of them mainly from high-risk areas in Kigali city, 7 in Nyamagabe district and one case Burera district.

This number of 22 new infections was also witnessed on September 16 and throughout the week, the rate of new infections stood between 18- 22 new cases.

However, looking at the number of tests conducted, at least an average 2000 samples have been tested on a daily basis while the positivity rate has also slightly increased from 1.0% as of September 14 to 1.2% on September 20, 2020.

The rates of recovering cases have also increased from 56% to 63% in the same periods above.

As of this Sunday, the total number of infections stood at 4,711, recoveries 2,961, tested ones at 475, 931 cases and 26 deaths in six months since the first Covid-19 case was recorded in Rwanda on March 14, 2020.