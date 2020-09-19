Rwanda Registers 26th COVID-19 Death



Rwanda has recorded another COVID-19 related mortality in the youth age bracket (the youth age ceiling being 35).

Today a 26-year-old lady living in Kigali became second victim in that age bracket, following another earlier fatality involving a 24-year-old female police officer who died in South Sudan during a peacekeeping mission.

The closest to this age was a 37 year old man who succumbed to the virus on August 12 becoming the eighth case.

Most of the COVID-19 related deaths have been since March involving persons above the youth age bracket and those with health complications such as diabetes.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in Rwanda now clocks 26 in total, with total infections at 4689, recoveries at 2910, active cases at 1753, and tests hitting over 474,039 as of September 19, 2020.