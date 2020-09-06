Rwanda: Victims Of COVID-19 Now 19

Rwanda has confirmed another COVID-19 death which brought the number to 19 since the first case was confirmed on March 14.

“Condolences to family of 76-year-old woman who passed away in Kigali,” Ministry of Health update reads in part.

The victim died while numbers of new cases are being reviewed downward with 25 new cases recovered on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,374.

With 2235 people who have regained their families after testing negative for several occasions, the total recoveries outnumber active cases which increased to 2120 on Sunday.

More specifically, 36 patients recovered on Sunday, September 6.

During an online citizen outreach, President Paul Kagame said that COVID-19 new wave has been particularly hard, but he said, that Rwanda performed way beyond expectations.

In the world, COVID-19 total cases have reached 27,235,429 and deaths, 886,199.