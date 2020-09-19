Second Group Of Ugandans Stranded In Rwanda Due To COVID-19 Repatriated



The second batch of 93 Ugandan nationals including children was today successfully repatriated back home as part of a planned series of returning Ugandans stranded in Rwanda due to coronavirus.

The first group of 100 Ugandans was returned home on September 15, under a series of repatriation activities by their embassy in Kigali.

The returnees underwent a registration and verification process before boarding three buses and three private vehicles from Kigali through Gatuna/Katuna border.

At the embassy premises in Kacyiru – Kigali, Issah Boogere, the Chairman of the Ugandan Association in Rwanda thanked all Ugandans for the cooperation shown and the efforts to support fellow Ugandans during the lockdown period and urged them to continue with the spirit.

Uganda embassy, Charge d’Affaires, Anne Katusiime also lauded all Ugandans for the resilience and patience they have exhibited during this trying period and pledged to ensure that all Ugandan nationals in distress are repatriated home safely.

Katusiime urged the group to stay safe and abide by the Ministry of Health guidelines on the prevention of coronavirus.

The group will be received in Uganda’s capital, Kampala by officials from Ministry of Health (Uganda) and subsequently proceed to quarantine centres in accordance with the regulations stipulated by the Ugandan government.

The Ugandan embassy in Kigali says that at least 350 Ugandans have been stranded in Rwanda due to the COVID-19 pandemic which broke out on March 14, 2020 resulting to total lockdown and subsequent slow re-opening of services with time.

Mathematically this means there are 157 Ugandans remaining to be repatriated and this could be done in two shifts next week.