Sponsored: StarTimes to air Top Rank Boxing in Sub Saharan Africa

The leading digital television operator in Africa, StarTimes, has acquired the exclusive broadcast rights for Bob Arum’s Top Rank events in 2020. This will see the broadcaster air live boxing events including many world titles bouts on the roster.

StarTimes serves nearly 13 million subscribers via DTT & DTH platform and 20 million OTT users. The media rights will run across all platforms including pay television and online mobile application enabling subscribers to access Top Rank‘s boxing events.

Top Rank Inc. stands as one of the world’s premiere boxing promotions and is working with global distribution agency FIGHT GLOBE on the company’s international media rights distribution plan in Africa and Asia. For nearly half a century, Top Rank has produced some of its most exciting bouts. Top Rank’s current stable of champions represents the best the sport has to offer: Vasiliy Lomachenko, Terence Crawford, Oscar Valdez, Gilberto Ramirez, Jose Ramirez and Tyson Fury.

“StarTimes is delighted to air Top Rank events across Africa. The ‘noble art’ is very popular on the continent and Top Rank is among the most prestigious boxing promotional companies, with an impressive record of world class fights. This partnership illustrates our commitment to give subscribers access to premium and rich content,” said Kristen Miao, StarTimes Sport Director.

