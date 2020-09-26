Tour du Rwanda 2021 Dates Announced 

Dates for Tour du Rwanda 2021 have been officially confirmed by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), race organisers announced.

Next year’s race, the 13th edition, will start on start on February 21 and finish on February 28.

Further details about the routes and stages have not been announced yet.

The 8-stages race which is considered by many as the most prestigious cycling event on the continent has attracted teams from around the world, including Word Tour teams such as Astana Cycling Team and Israel Start-Up Nation.

Tour du Rwanda was sanctioned by UCI as 2.2 category race in 2009, and was upgraded to 2.1 in 2019.