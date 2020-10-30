30- Number of COVID-19 Deaths Registered in Rwanda Since Outbreak

The number of New Coronavirus related deaths in Rwanda has reached 30 following the death of a 41-year old woman in Kigali.

The new death comes days after the number of new infections was declining, creating a glimmer of hope that the pandemic could be subsiding across the country.

The Ministry of Health on Friday reported 5 new cases out of 963 new tests conducted, taking the total number of cases to 4,890 and one death.

The new death takes the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 30, since the virus was first detected in Rwanda in March this year.

The Government has warned that despite the declining numbers, the virus is likely to rebound, calling for continued vigilance and strict adherence to government measures against the spread of the New Coronavirus.

Different countries around the globe are experiencing the second wave of infection as experts warn that new infections could spike with relaxed measures and as the cold weather sets in.

Rwanda has been lauded globally for its efforts to contain the virus. The government has been slowly and gradually allowing different sections of the economy to reopen, with some education institutions expected to reopen mid this month.

Globally, New Coronavirus cases have reached 37,020,568 while deaths are now 1,070,404 while some 27,828,960 people have recovered. In Rwanda 3,555 have recovered while 1,305 remain active cases.