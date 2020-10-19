APR FC Acquires CAF License Ahead of Champions League Campaign

APR FC has acquired the mandatory Confederation of African Football (CAF) license ahead of their 2020-2021 Champions League campaign.

According to CAF, all clubs involved in continental inter-clubs competitions must comply with CAF Club Licensing requirements.

With the reigning champions preparing to open their Champions League next month, they have started the registration process and their Club License has been approved after a visit by the Rwandan Football Federation (FERWAFA) committee.

The CAF Club Licensing Regulations were approved in 2012 but the full implementation of the licensing regulations for inter-club competitions came into force during the 2017 season.

CAF believes that the Club Licensing system will help promote and improve the quality and level of football aspects in Africa, with the main focus on infrastructure, knowledge, management and organization

In March, unbeaten APR were the runaway league leaders with a game in hand and six points ahead of bitter rivals Rayon Sports when the league was put on hold, with a maximum of seven games to go, due the coronavirus outbreak.

The league was eventually curtailed in June and subsequently, APR were declared league winners and granted the Champions League ticket.

Meanwhile, APR have resumed training with strict medical protocols to ensure everyone returns to training in a safe environment after months without football activity.

The qualifying rounds of the 2020-21 Champions League are due to begin in November.