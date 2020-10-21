BREAKING: Kabuga to be Transferred to The Hague

The United Nations Residual Court on Wednesday ruled in favour of transferring Genocide suspect Félicien Kabuga to The Hague, pending trial, instead of Arusha, Tanzania.

The ruling by a single follows an application by Kabuga’s French Lawyer Emmanuel Altit on October 5 requesting the UN court to transfer Kabuga to The Hague instead of Arusha for a number of reasons, including his health, travel difficulties brought about by the New Coronavirus.

A UN judge lain Bonomy ruled that Kabuga, who has been in a French jail since May, should be sent to a detention unit in The Hague, pending trial.

Altit argued that his client is facing challenges relating to his health, separation from family and threat of the coronavirus pandemic in Tanzania where the case is supposed to take place soon.

The application followed a ruling by France’s highest court on September 30, 2020 to transfer the case of Kabuga, 87, to be tried at the residual UN Residual Court affiliate in Arusha.

The businessman accused of bankrolling the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi of Genocide crimes, complicity in Genocide, Direct and Public Incitement to Commit Genocide, attempt to Commit Genocide and crimes against humanity, among other charges awaiting him.