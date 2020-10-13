Confirmed: Rwanda to Reopen Schools On November 2, Upper Classes, Final Year Students To Go First

The Ministry of Education has released the academic year calendar for 2020/2021 for primary, secondary Technical Teacher’s Colleges (TTCs) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) that starts with the second term.

According to the academic calendar, upper primary from primary five to primary six, secondary school candidate classes from senior three and six, TVET schools from level three to level five, and TTCs students from year one to year three will be the first to return to school on November 2, 2020 and end on April 2, 2021.

After reopening, students will be given four weeks for revision, assessment, and counteractive learning activities in classes and out of a total of 18 weeks for term two.

Primary four, secondary students from senior one, two, and four will start on November 23, 2020 and will be given four weeks for revision, assessment, and counteractive learning activities in classes, the term will have a total of 15 weeks.

Students will break for the holiday of term two from April 3, 2021 to April 15, 2021, for two weeks.

For term three on the academic year calendar 2020/2021, upper primary from primary four to primary six will commence on April 19, 2021, meaning it will run for only 12 weeks.

National Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) will kick off on July 12, 2021 to July 14, 2021, giving candidates three days to sit their exams.

Secondary national examinations for S3, S6, TTCs Year Three, and TVET Year Five will start on July 20, 2021 to July 30, 2021, running for nine days only.

According to the calendar, lower primary from primary one to primary three and nursery will have to wait a bit longer. The Ministry said students in those classes will continue to study remotely and online.

Schools and education institutions will reopen again following their closure in March this year, following the New Coronavirus outbreak, which put everything on hold as countries around the world battled to stop the spread of the virus.

The Government has issued a list of universities and colleges which will be allowed to reopen following a health assessment done to ascertain their readiness.