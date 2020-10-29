Could Kévin Monnet-Paquet Reject First Rwanda Call-Up?

Saint-Étienne striker Kévin Monnet-Paquet is set to reject his first Amavubi call-up.

Earlier this month, Monnet-Paquet was handed his first call-up to Mashami Vincent’s squad for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Cape Verde but the 32 year-old is yet to inform the national team if he will join the camp.

Sources told KT Press that Monnet Paquet is not responding to calls and texts from the national team.

The French-born striker recently announced his intention to represent Rwanda internationally despite playing for the French youth team at the U21 level.

The forward was born in Bourgoin-Jallieu in France, to a French father and Rwandan mother and started his career at Racing Club de Lens. In 2014 he moved to Saint-Étienne from Lorient.

Meanwhile, Amavubi continue their preparations for their crucial games against Cape Verde.

National team Mashami Vincent has 18 players in the camp with US-based Colorado Switchbacks FC Abdul Rwatubyaye and Kagere Meddie from Tanzanian’s Simba the latest to join the squad.

Rwanda next play Cape Verde on November 11 in Praia before hosting the return leg in Kigali on November 17.

Amavubi are bottom of Group F behind Mozambique, Cameroun and Cape Verde with two defeats in as many games.